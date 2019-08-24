Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, August 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara

- John Hegarty, Straleel, Carrick

- Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin

- Annette Ferry, née Hegney of Glasgow and Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair

- Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

- Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe

Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara

The death has occurred of Carrie, Caroline, Bowe, née Logue, Ratoath, Meath and Ardara.

Reposing at her daughter, Caroline's residence at Bodeen, Ratoath, Co. Meath (A85CH26) from 2pm until 7pm on Sunday, August 25. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Andrew's Church, Curragha followed by cremation in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations please to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Monday morning.

John Hegarty, Straleel, Carrick

The death has taken place of John Hegarty, Straleel, Carrick. Removal from his home on Saturday for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has taken place at her late residence of Bridget Mary Mc Laughlin, “Buddy”, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Funeral mass on Sunday afternoon, August 25 at 1pm in St.Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards at Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin

The death has taken place of Dessie McLauglin, 44 Cornavarrow Road, Legphreshy Drumquin.



His remains are reposing at his home, with funeral from there on Sunday, August 25 for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.



House private please on Thursday, August 22, with viewing from 11am to 11pm on Friday, 23 and Saturday 24.

Annette Ferry, née Hegney of Glasgow and Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Annette Ferry, née Hegney of Glasgow and Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains will repose at the family home, Park, Brinalack.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Chapel, Cnoc Fola on Saturday, August 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from after the rosary and on the morning of the funeral.

Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle.

Reposing at her home in Redcastle following removal from Paisley.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, August 24 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, August 24 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Palliative Care, Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.