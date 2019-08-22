Donegal deaths, Thursday morning, August 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Vincent Kelly, 2B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

- Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany

- Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

- Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

- Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe

Vincent Kelly, 2B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Vincent Kelly, 2B Erne Dale Heights, Ballyshannon.

His remains are reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Thursday from 4pm to 9pm with remains going to St Patrick’s Church on Friday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation to follow in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. House private to family only.

Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at the Nursing Unit, Buncrana of Isabel Grant, Upper Annagh, Clonmany.

Her remains will leave the Nursing Unit on Tuesday, August 20 at 7pm, going to her late residence.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle

The death has taken place in Paisley, Scotland of Rose Duffy, née, Harkin, Glentogher, Pulmore, Redcastle.

Removal from Paisley on Thursday, August 22 arriving at her home in Redcastle at 12.30pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, August 24 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Drung for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jim) Crotty, Lucan, Dublin and Lifford.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Esker, Lucan on Thursday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 o’clock followed by burial in Esker cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly, Drumboe, Stranorlar, formerly Sweeney, Meenatotten, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, August 24 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Palliative Care, Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.