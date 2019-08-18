Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, August 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Kenneth King, Straid, Glencolmcille, formerly Dalkey, Co. Dublin

- Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

- Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island

- Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo

- Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

- Robin Wheeler (nee Watson) Rathmullan

Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Christopher Gallagher, Birmingham, England and late of Askill, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Remains removing from John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday going to St. Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Kenneth King, Straid, Glencolmcille, formerly Dalkey, Co. Dublin

The death has taken place peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Kenneth King, Straid, Glencolmcille, formerly Dalkey, Co. Dublin. Reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, Co. Donegal, today until 6pm. Removal of remains from Sandfield, at 6pm to arrive at St Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille for 7pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday at St. Columba’s Church followed by burial at St Columba’s Church of Ireland cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to, Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 19 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo

The death has occurred at St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo.

Funeral leaving from the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Sophia Mulrain, Liskeran, Ballybofey on Monday, August 19 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Stanley (Stan) Boyle 87a Hawthorn Heights, Letterkenny. Retired Engineer and formerly of The Cottage Bar, Upper Main St. Letterkenny.

Cremation to take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Enquiries to Pascal Blake Funeral Director, Stony Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Robin Wheeler (nee Watson) Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Robin Wheeler (nee Watson) Rathmullan, peacefully following a short illness at Donegal Hospice.

Reposing at her home in Brae House from 6pm tomorrow evening, Monday August 19th with prayers at 8pm for family and close friends and before the removal on Tuesday afternoon, August 20th to St. Columba’s Church of Ireland for 2pm Funeral Service.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

