Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, August 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Nora Conaghan, Forquar, Milford.

Funeral mass in St Peter’s Church, Milford at 11am on Sunday morning, August 18th followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations to Ramelton Nursing Unit Patients Comfort Fund c/o McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Family time from 10:30pm to 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Kearney, Moress, Inch Island.

Her remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral on Monday, August 19 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place of Pat Mulholland, Drumbeagh, Mountcharles and formerly of Lisburn, Co Antrim. Funeral Mass on Sunday at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles at 11am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan.

The death has occurred at St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Jim Mulrain, Meenavoy, Ballybofey and formerly Tamlaght, Pettigo.

Funeral leaving from the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Sophia Mulrain, Liskeran, Ballybofey on Monday, August 19 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am, and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Tom Sterritt, Claggan, Milford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service on Sunday afternoon, August 18, at 3pm in Milford Presbyterian Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private. Family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has taken place at her residence of Annie Patrick Mc Monagle, Meenatinney, Fintown.

Funeral mass at St Colmcille's Church, Fintown, on Sunday afternoon, August 18th at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Willie Mc Dyre, Renny, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 18 in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

House private this morning.

