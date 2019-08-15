Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 14, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London

- Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff

- Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford

- Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

- Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana

- Michael McElwaine, Fanad

- Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa

- Roy Morrow, Donegal town

- Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London

The sudden death has occurred of John Manus O’Donnell, Renny, Lettermacaward and London.

His remains will repose in McGlynn’s Funeral Home. Rosary at 9pm.

Viewing on Friday, August 16 at 3pm with removal at 5.30pm going to St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 17 at 11am with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Nellie Moore, 15 St John’s Park, Derry, née McGranaghan, Letterkenny.

Funeral from her home on Friday, August 16 at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn.

Interment afterwards in the City cemetery.

Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff

The death has taken place of Mary Lyons, Drumskellan, Muff.

Reposing at her late residence after 7pm on Thursday evening.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford

The death has taken place of Patrick McGirr, Drumquin and Bradford.

His remains are resting at his home residence at 57 Main Street, Drumquin.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 17 at 1:30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Patricia (Patsy) Doherty, née Gillespie, Kinnego, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from her late residence on Saturday, August 17 at 10am for a 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Branch of the Irish Kidney Association or Porter Funeral Directors.

House private from 11pm – 10am and strictly on the morning of the funeral.

Michael McElwaine, Cooladerry, Fanad

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McElwaine, Cooladerry, Fanad.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, August 17 going to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West C/O Eamonn Scott Funeral Director or any family member.

Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Brae Head, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa

The sudden death has taken place of Dr Vinnie Krishnan, Brae Head, Raphoe and formerly of Durban, South Africa.

His remains will be reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe. Rosary at 8pm each evening.

Funeral from there on Saturday morning, August 17 at 10.30am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 11am Requiem Mass with private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Emergency Department, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Director, Raphoe.

Roy Morrow, Clar, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Roy Morrow, Clar, Donegal town.

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home, 5 Silver Wood, Donegal Road, Ballybofey from 12pm to 10pm on Thursday.

Funeral Service at 2pm on Friday in Donegal Parish Church, followed by burial in St Agatha’s Church graveyard, Clar.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.