Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, August 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Martin Gallagher, Altiloo ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Martin Gallagher, Altiloo ,Barnesmore, Donegal Town at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing in the Hospital Chapel on Sunday from 4pm until 6pm with removal to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, arriving at approximately 6.15pm. Funeral mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Patient comfort fund at Donegal Community Hospital of c/o any family member.

Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries

The death has occurred at his home of Michael Lynch, The Carrie, Flask, Drumfries.

Remains will be reposing at his home from this morning with funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10am going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Edwin Platt, 1 Bungalow, Long Lane, Letterkenny and formerly of Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place of Edwin Platt, 1 Bungalow, Long Lane, Letterkenny and formerly of Cole Hill, Newtowncunningham.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there Monday, August 12 at 1.15pm for service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity to be arranged later C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Kinnycally, St Johnston.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Blanchardstown on Monday, August 12 from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal from there on Tuesday, August 13 to the Church of our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to ABI & NCBI.

Frances Valkenborghs, née Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough

The death has taken place at Luven University Hospital of Frances Valkenborghs, nee Kelly, Nijlen, Belgium and formerly of Creeslough.

Funeral Mass at St. Willibrordus Church, Nijlen, Belgium on Friday, August 16 at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Maureen Hayes, née Columb, Glencolumbkille and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

The death has occurred of Maureen Hayes, née Columb, Glencolumbkille and formerly of Lough Gowna, Co Cavan.

Remains reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2pm to 10pm.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday in St Columba’s Church, Glencolumbkille, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private at all other times.

Eileen Carmel Sweeney, Letterkenny and Fanad

The death has taken place of Eileen Carmel Sweeney, Thorndale, Letterkenny and formally of Rathgorey, Fanad.

Funeral service at 10am on Sunday at St Columba’s Church, Massmount, Fanad

with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lifford Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Eamonn Scott Funeral Director, Fanad.

William David Ramsey Senior (Sonny), Findrum, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William David Ramsey Senior (Sonny), Findrum, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday at 2pm for service at Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation and Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Dolly Martin, née McCarron, Ballylennon, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Dolly Martin, née McCarron, Ballylennon, St Johnston.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 10.20am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Duncan Foster, 94, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon. Cremation to take place in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

