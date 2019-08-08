Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Cryan, née McGee, Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Dublin and Gortahork

- Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

- Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

- Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart

- Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Mary Morgan, née Ring, Morgan’s Shop, Portnoo

- Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

- Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

- Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

Mary Cryan, née McGee, Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Dublin and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Mary Cryan, née McGee, Forest Hills, Rathcoole, Dublin and Gortahork.

Reposing at her home on Friday, August 9, from 5pm with prayers at 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery, Saggart.

Duncan Foster, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Duncan Foster, 94, Kinross, Perthshire, Scotland and formerly of the Mall, Ballyshannon. Cremation to take place in Dunfermline, Scotland.

Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please from 11pm to 11am.

Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Susanna Martin née Boyle, Devlinmore, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his residence until Saturday, August 10.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, August 10 at 10.25am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery in the family plot.

Mary Morgan, née Ring, Morgan’s Shop, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Morgan, née Ring, Morgan’s Shop, Portnoo.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home from Thursday, August 8 at 2pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, August 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully in her 101st year of Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm. Family time at all other times. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please at the request of the deceased. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish society of the Blind c/o of Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.