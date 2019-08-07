Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, August 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Edward McFadden, 149 Crievesmith, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his residence until Saturday, August 10.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, August 10 at 10.25am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am and interment afterwards in New Leck cemetery in the family plot.

Mary Morgan, née Ring, Morgan’s Shop, Portnoo

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Morgan, née Ring, Morgan’s Shop, Portnoo.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home from Thursday, August 8 at 2pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St Conal's Church, Kilclooney arriving at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, August 9 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place Johnny Dugera, Gleneraugh, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am

Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Derek Doyle, College Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday from his late residence at 1.30pm to arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Service at 2pm, with Service of Internment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

Frank Duffy (Francis), Late of Carrowhugh, Greencastle

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Frank Duffy (Francis), Late of Carrowhugh, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at Collin’s Funeral Premises, Culdaff with visiting time on Wednesday, August 7 from 3pm- 9pm.



Removal from there on Thursday, August 8 at 10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Drung followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium to arrive at 6pm.



Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Lorna Larkin, Crievesmith, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Lorna Larkin, Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Senior Dental Nurse, HSE.

Lorna's remains will repose at her late residence in Crievesmith, Letterkenny.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, August 8 going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Bridget Doherty, Creevy, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 9, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Vincent Boyle, No 3 Greenfield, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Vincent Boyle, No 3 Greenfield, Convoy.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday, August 8 at 10.30am, for Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy at 11am, with burial afterwards in the family plot at St. Mary’s Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath

The death has occurred in Connolly Hospital, Dublin of Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Wednesday afternoon, August 7 from 4.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday August 8 at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private please.

Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully in her 101st year of Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm. Family time at all other times. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please at the request of the deceased. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish society of the Blind c/o of Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.