Deaths in Donegal for Tuesday morning, August 6

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath

The death has occurred in Connolly Hospital, Dublin of Fergus C. Murray, Kilmessan, Co. Meath and Ardara, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ardsallagh and Moatlands, Navan, Co. Meath.

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan on Wednesday afternoon, August 7th from 4.30pm with removal at 6.45pm to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilmessan for 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday August 8th at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private please.

Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred peacefully in her 101st year of Tessie McGoldrick, Main Street, Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Reposing at the family home on Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm. Family time at all other times. Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, on Friday at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please at the request of the deceased. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish society of the Blind c/o of Patsy McCauley Funeral Director, Belleek.

Mary Carr, Derrydruel

The death has occurred in her own home of Mary Carr, Derrydruel.

Wake in her own house today, Tuesday, at 11am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary to 11am.

Patricia Mearon, known as ‘Pat’, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Patricia Mearon, known as ‘Pat’, Edenville, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to S.H.O.U.T. c/o Gilmartin Undertakers or any family member. House private at all other times.

Jack Lynch, 21, Drumquin Road, Castlederg, Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Jack Lynch, 21, Drumquin Road, Castlederg. Remains will repose at his late home. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 40, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director or any family member. Family time please from 10 pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon

The death has occurred of Daniel O’Kane, Doon, Termon.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Columba’s Church, Termon at 11am on Wednesday.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kathleen O’Donnell, Killyvery, Newtowncunningham.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on this Tuesday morninf at 11am.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan

The death has taken place at her residence of Winnie Green, Kinletteragh, Rathmullan.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan at 11am on Tuesday. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10.30pm to 11am each day and on the morning of the funeral.

Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Lifford Hospital of Anne Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday for Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lifford Patients Comfort Fund c/o Andrew Wilson, Shannagh, Raphoe.

Winnie Smith (née Doherty), Bluebell, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Winne Smith (née Doherty), late of Bluebell and formerly of Donegal. She passed away surrounded by her loving family in the exceptional care of the nurses in the Bennett Ward in St. James Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eric. Sadly missed and cherished mother of Michael, Paul, Derek, brother Patsy, daughters in law Margaret, Jackie and Marie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Bluebell, Tuesday, arriving at 10.50am for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery. All enquiries to Massey Bros, Funerals, Coombe - 014533333.

Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Tony McCallion, Straths, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

All enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors, Clonmany.

Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Donaghey, Meenbanad and formerly of Tullydonnell, Co Armagh.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at St Mary’s church, Kincasslagh at 11am. Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

