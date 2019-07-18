Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, July 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Nellie Whitter, Kiltyferrigal, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at the home of her nephew, John Barlclay Kiltyferrigal on Thursday, July 18 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, July 20 at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St.John’s Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm , with interment afterwards in Stranorlar Church of Ireland Churchyard.

Family time please, from 11 pm until to 11 am, and on the morning of the funeral

Mary Mc Laughlin née Mc Fadden, 487 Colehill, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Mc Laughlin née Mc Fadden, 487 Colehill, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, at 12 midday on Friday, July 19 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lifford Day Hospital c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty Funeral Director.

Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Liam Quinn, Navenny, Ballybofey.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Thursday, July 18 from 11am.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday morning, July 19 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please from 11pm until to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Sweeney, Dunfield Terrace, Derry and Ballhill, Donegal town



The sudden death has taken place of Margaret Sweeney, formerly of Dunfield Terrace, Derry and Ballhill, Donegal town.

Funeral from her daughter's home, 17 Townview Heights, Ballybofey on Thursday at 10am to the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in The Old Cemetery.

Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred of Rory Dunlevy, 13 O’Cleary Avenue, Donegal town.

Remains reposed at the family residence on Wednesday from 12 noon.

Removal from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Solace Donegal Cancer Support Centre, Donegal town, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe

The recent death has taken place in Glasgow of Connell Boyle, Meenmore, Dungloe.

A Mass of Remembrance will take place in St Columba’s Church, Acres on Thursday, July 18 at 7pm.

Funeral Mass will be in St Joseph’s Church, Glasgow on Monday, July 22, with cremation afterwards at Daldowie Crematorium.

Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Roseleen Rodden, Massreagh, Kilmacrennan.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place of Mary Breslin, Carnbrae, Quigley's Point.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island

The death has taken place at the Nazareth House, Fahan of Agnes McDermott, Swilly View, Inch Island.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 18 leaving her home at 10.15am going to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

