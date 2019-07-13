Death notices for Donegal for Saturday morning, July 13

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Eugene Barkley, 20, Millers Way, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Eugene Barkley, 20, Millers Way, Carndonagh.

His remains will be leaving Carndonagh hospital today, Saturday July 13, at 3pm, going to the family home at the Shamrock Bar, Cleagh, Clonmany

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed

Family flowers only please

Donations in lieu if desired to Carndonagh hospital patients comfort fund care of McFeeley funeral directors or any family member

Family time please from 11pm to 11am

Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patricia Farren, Cashelcraw, Carndonagh, formerly of Cloughfin, Ballindrait.

Funeral leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this (Saturday) evening at 6pm going to her late home

Funeral leaving there on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 11am

Jim Russell (J.R); Lacknacoo, Gartan, Churchill

The death has occurred at his late residence of Jim Russell (J.R); Lacknacoo, Gartan, Churchill.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm on Sunday July 14th, followed by burial in Termon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Maggie Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place of Maggie Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 11.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Down Syndrome c/o any family member.

Michael Gorrell, Coventry, England

The death has taken place of Michael Gorrell, Coventry, England.

Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Bridie Gallen, née O’Brien, formerly Ferndale, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Gallen, née O’Brien, formerly Ferndale, Killygordon.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her brother, Benny O’Brien, Stoneybatter, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, July 13 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Gallagher, formerly of Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Jim Gallagher, formerly of Keelogs, Churchill.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 13 at 10am, with burial afterwards in Templedouglas cemetery.

Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, of Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

DEATHS IN NEIGHBOURING COUNTIES

- Gordon James Colhoun, 15 Beech Park, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone

- Gerald Devine, 42, Shannony Road, Douglas Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone

- Frank Mc Partlan, better known as Eddie, Moneenlum , Glenfarne , Co. Leitrim

Gordon James Colhoun, 15 Beech Park, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Gordon James Colhoun, 15 Beech Park, Sion Mills, Co Tyrone.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Service in Sion Mills Presbyterian Church tomorrow afternoon, Saturday July 13th at 2pm followed by burial in Urney Cemetery.

Family time 11pm – 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Northern Ireland Chest, Heart & Stroke C/O William Kee Funeral Directors.

Gerald Devine, 42, Shannony Road, Douglas Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Gerald Devine, 42, Shannony Road, Douglas Bridge, Strabane, Co Tyrone.

Gerald’s remains will repose at his late home from 11 a.m. today, Saturday 13th July.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday 14th July at 12.20 p.m. for Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Eugene’s Church, Glenock. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery.

Frank Mc Partlan, better known as Eddie, Moneenlum , Glenfarne , Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Frank Mc Partlan, better known as Eddie, Moneenlum , Glenfarne , Co. Leitrim, and ex-St Columba’s Staff, Sligo. Peacefully at Aras Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Funeral mass at St Michael’s Church, Glenfarne on Saturday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Aras Breffni Patient Comfort Fund, Manorhamilton. House private please.

