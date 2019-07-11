Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, July 11, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Maggie Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara

- Michael Gorrell, Coventry, England

- Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan

- Jim Gallagher, formerly of Keelogs, Churchill

- Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

- Mary Clarke, Carrigart

- Gretta McCrudden, Cloghan

- Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

- Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

Maggie Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has taken place of Maggie Boyle, Tullycleave, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday at 11.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Down Syndrome c/o any family member.

Michael Gorrell, Coventry, England

The death has taken place of Michael Gorrell, Coventry, England.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday evening from 6pm until 8.30pm. Removal from there on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan.

Her remains are reposing at the family home.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary each night at 9pm.

Bridie Gallen, née O’Brien, formerly Ferndale, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bridie Gallen, née O’Brien, formerly Ferndale, Killygordon.

Her remains will repose at the home of her brother,Benny O’Brien, Stoneybatter, Killygordon on Thursday, July 11 from 6pm.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday, July 13 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am with Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Gallagher, formerly of Keelogs, Churchill

The death has taken place at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Jim Gallagher, formerly of Keelogs, Churchill.

Viewing at the Nursing Home on Thursday, July 11 from 6pm to 9pm and again on Friday, July 12 from 3pm to 5pm, followed by removal to St. Eunan's Cathedral to arrive at 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 13 at 10am, with burial afterwards in Templedouglas cemetery.

Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston

The death has occurred at her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, of Teresa May Garvey, née Mc Granaghan, formerly of Kinnacally, St Johnston.

Her remains are reposing at Hughes Funeral Services, York Road, Leeds.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 12 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lurgybrack Autism Unit, c/o any family member.

Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan.

Remains reposing at the family residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, July 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Christ Church, Taney Road, Dundrum followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation boxes will be present in the Church.

Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carndonagh Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal town.

Remains were cremated in Hendon, London on Tuesday.

Ashes came home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm today, Friday, July 12 in Kevin’s house.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification