Death notices for Donegal for Thursday morning, July 11

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Clarke, Carrigart

- Gretta McCrudden, Cloghan

- Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

- Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Mary Clarke, Main Street, Carrigart.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday morning, July 12 to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lurgybrack Autism Unit, c/o any family member.

Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Gretta McCrudden, Gortness, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 4pm on Wednesday.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning, July 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana

The death has occurred of Edith Douglas, née Barr, Dundrum, Dublin and formerly of Buncrana.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Christ Church, Taney Road, Dundrum followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation boxes will be present in the Church.

Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Neil Anthony Lynch, Upper Annaugh, Clonmany.

Funeral from his late residence on Friday at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the new graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Carndonagh Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal town.

Remains were cremated in Hendon, London on Tuesday.

Ashes came home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm today, Friday, July 12 in Kevin’s house.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification