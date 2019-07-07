Funeral arrangements confirmed for the late Very Reverend Joseph O'Donnell

Funeral arrangements for the late Fr Joseph (Joe) O'Donnell have been confirmed with his many friends and parishoners in all parts of the county afforded an opportunity to pay their respects.

Fr O'Donnell's remains will repose in St Brigid's Church, Ballintra (on Monday) and St Eunan's Cathedral (Letterkenny) on Tuesday, with his funeral to be held on Wednesday in St Eunan's Cathedral followed by burial afterwards at Conwal Cemetery.

Pre-deceased by his parents Hugh and Eileen O’Donnell, Main Street, St. Johnston. Deeply missed by his brothers Seamus, Ballybrit, Galway City, Jude, St. Johnston and sister Elaine, St Johnston, Aunt Mary Sarah Doherty, Porthall, niece Niamh, sister-in-law Jacqueline, cousins and a wide circle of family, friends, fellow Clergy and parishioners.

The arrangements are as follows:

Remains will repose at St Brigid's Church Ballintra on Monday, July 8, from 2pm until Rosary at 9pm, and on Tuesday, July 9 reposing at St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny from 2pm until Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass there on Wednesday, July 10 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.