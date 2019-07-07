Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, July 7

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

- Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Sinead Logue, Cranford

- Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot

- Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy

- Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely

- Martin Coulter, Donegal town

- Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Hegarty, 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town

Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital. Remains reposing at 17 Marian Villas, Donegal Town on Monday from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:20am for Funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard with burial in Clar cemetery afterwards. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Hospital Stranorlar of Maggie McDermott, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 8 at 11am in Church of Our Lady Perpetual Help, Glenfin.

Burial afterwards in Kilteevoge cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Sinead Logue, Cranford

The death has taken place of Sinead Logue, Cranford. Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral from there at 11.30am on Monday for 12 noon Mass in Coole Chapel, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital, c/o Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, or any family member.

Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Doherty née Coyle, 18 The Cottages, Burnfoot.

Funeral on Sunday, July 7 leaving her home at 10am going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Heart and Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Laurence Sweeney, Longlands, Convoy.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.30am for 10 o’clock Mass in St Mary's Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards at the old cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely

The death has occurred at Nazareth House Fahan of Maureen McCallion, Carn Road, Gleneely.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday morning at 9.20am going to St Mary’s Church Bocan for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Nazareth House Fahan, c/o McFeely Funeral directors, Clonmany or any family member.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am.

Martin Coulter, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Martin (Marty) Coulter, Donegal Town.

Remains being cremated in Hendon, London, England on Tuesday, July 9 at 2pm. Ashes coming home to his brother Kevin’s house in Ballydevitt, Donegal town on Thursday, July 11 at 12 noon. Wake from 12 noon until 10 pm on Thursday, July 11 and Friday 12 July in Kevin’s house.

Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Gary Kelly, Edenoughill, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, July 7, at 12.15 pm for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family time please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the Funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification