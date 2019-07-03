Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh

The death has occurred of Denis Patrick Gallagher, Drumaghy Park, Ardara and formerly of Meenateigh, Ardara.

His remains will arrive at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara on Wednesday, July 3 for 7.15pm travelling via the Five Points road.

Funeral Mass on July 4 at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo

The death has occurred of Paddy Reilly, Buncrubog, Glenties and formerly of Sligo.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning in St Conal's Church, Glenties, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Home private to family only, please.

Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo

The death has occurred of Mary Alice McGrath, 7 St. Patrick’s Tce., Pettigo. Her remains will be reposing at her residence in Pettigo from 12 to 9pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday at 10.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on morning of funeral.

Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has occurred at her home of Kathleen Angela Kelly, Stranaclea, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral on Thursday, July 4 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Renal Dialysis Services at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o McKinney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place in Dublin of Alfie Mc Collum, Main Street, Rathmullan.

Funeral arrangements later.

Enquiries to Mc Elwee Funeral Directors, Milford

Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan

The death has taken place of Kathleen Cassidy, London and formerly of Fahan.

Reposing at Porters Funeral Home, Meenagorry, Buncrana.

Viewing times on Wednesday from 1pm – 3pm.

Removal Wednesday evening at 6.30pm going to St Mura's Fahan to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday Morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Anna Kennedy née Mescall, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and formerly of Clare

The death has occurred at her home of Anna Kennedy née Mescall, Glencar Road, Letterkenny and previously of Coore Mullagh, County Clare.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, July 3 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, Newline Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on the morning of the Funeral please.

Mary Mannie Ferry, Murroe, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Mary Mannie Ferry, Murroe, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Creeslough Day Centre C/O Any family member or Harkins Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Jane (Jean) Boyce, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Lifford Community Hospital of Jane (Jean) Boyce, Ballyboe, Lismonaghan, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road on Tuesday from 7pm – 9pm.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am in Letterkenny Baptist Church with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Lifford Community Hospital C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Frank McHugh, 8 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Frank McHugh, 8 Beechwood Avenue, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 3pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Lorraine McLaughlin of 22 Gallagh Park, Derry and formally of Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Altnagalvin Hospital Derry of Lorraine McLaughlin, 22 Gallagh Park, Derry and formally of Marian Park, Buncrana.

Remains will repose at McLaughlins Funeral Home, Buncrana from 4pm to 8pm on Tuesday.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory for 10am Requiem Mass with removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for private cremation.

Seamus McGinty 359 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at his late residence of Seamus McGinty, 359 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in Saint Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot Drumoghill Cemetery

Family flowers only, family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Kitty Gillespie, Mulladuff

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Kitty Gillespie, Mulladuff.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm – 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Patsy Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh

The sudden death has taken place of Patsy Doyle, Benduff, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

House private on the morning of the funeral.

