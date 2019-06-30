Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, June 30

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Peter McGill, Carricknamohill, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Peter McGill, Carricknamohill, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital. House strictly private please, family only.

Andy Gill, Binion, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Beachhill Manor Nursing Home, Buncrana of Andy Gill, Binion, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, July 1 at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 11pm until 11am.

All enquiries to McFealy Funeral Directors.

Eddie Coyle, Ballyheerin, Fanad

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Eddie Coyle, Ballyheerin, Fanad.

Reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 midday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballyheerin.

Burial afterwards in Massmount cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Eamon Scott, Funeral Director.

Fred Coll, Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Aras Gweedore of Fred Coll, Derrybeg former Donegal County Councillor and a founding member of Donegal Junior Soccer League.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9pm House private after the rosary until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gweedore c/o any family member.

One way system in place. Entry by Derrybeg old Hall with exit towards Meeniler, Aras Gweedore.

Colm Ferry, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of Colm Ferry, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary's Meals.

Brian McLaughlin, Gortnalake, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Brian McLaughlin, Gortnalake, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Sunday, June 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Hugh Noel Roarty, formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 30 in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Peg Keeney, Essex, England and formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara

The death has taken place in Essex of Peg Keeney formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing on Sunday at her brother Frankie’s residence from 5.30pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11am Reqiuem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family time on Monday morning please.

