Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, June 28, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Brian McLaughlin, Gortnalake, Creeslough

- Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

- Peg Keeney, Essex, England and formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara

- Margaret Kirk, Cloughfin, Castlefin

- Elizabeth Peters née Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh

Brian McLaughlin, Gortnalake, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Brian McLaughlin, Gortnalake, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Sunday, June 30 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place of Hugh Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham.

Noel’s remains will repose at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home on Friday, June 28 from 5pm until 9pm and on Saturday, June 29 from 5pm until 9pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, June 30 in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Rosemary McCarthy, 14 Ballyduff Park, Lifford

The death has occurred of Rosemary McCarthy, 14 Ballyduff Park, Lifford.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday, June 30 at 8.30am going to St Patricks Church, Murlog for Requiem Mass at 9am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 1, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Peg Keeney, Essex, England and formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara

The death has taken place in Essex of Peg Keeney formerly Crucknagapple, Ardara.

Her remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Saturday evening from 6pm to 9pm and also on Sunday at her brother Frankie’s residence from 5.30pm.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.15am to The Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 11am Reqiuem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family time on Monday morning please.

Margaret Kirk, Cloughfin, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Margaret Kirk, Cloughfin, Castlefin.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 29 at 10.30am going to St Columba’s Church, Donnyloop for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Elizabeth Peters née Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Peters née Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Burial of ashes will take place at 1pm on Saturday, June, 29 in Trentagh Presbyterian Church.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification