Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, June 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

- Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh

- Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan

- Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal town

Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny on Thursday 27th June 2019 of Noel Roarty formerly of 5 Abbey Villas, Manorcunningham. Loving father of Paul, Amanda Holian, Sharon Carruth, Tara Monaghan, Tracey Toland and Shaun, and brother of Agnes, Veronica, Grace, Bernadette, Martin, James and William.

Noel’s remains will repose at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home today Friday 28th June from 5pm until 9pm and on Saturday 29th June from 5pm until 9pm. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday 30th June in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Elizabeth Peters nee Stewert, formerly of Cloncarney, Trentagh.

Burial of ashes will take place at 1pm on Saturday, June, 29 in Trentagh Presbyterian Church.

Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rebecca Kee, Altnapaste, Cloughan.

Remains reposing at her son William and daughter-in-law Janette’s home.

Funeral leaving there today, Friday, June 28 at 1.30 for 2pm Service in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Stranorlar.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer’s Unit, Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member or Terence Mc Clintock, Funeral Director

Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Nora Mullin (née Doherty), Castle Street, Donegal Town, peacefully at home.

Removal today Friday from her late residence at 12.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town for funeral mass at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in The Old Abbey cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

