Deep sadness at the passing of Mícheál Bán Roarty, Derrybeg

There was deep sadness at the recent death of Mícheál Bán Roarty, of Derrybeg which occurred at St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Born on March, 18, 1961, he was a son of Dinnie and Maeve Roarty, Derrybeg. He passed away after an illness.

Talented footballer

A very popular young man, he was a a former talented footballer and boxer. For some years he wore the number nine jersey with distinction for the Gaoth Dobhair Team. A former team colleague said: "Mícheál Bán was one of the safest pair of hands as a midfielder and is now in the hands of God."

Talented

He was a life member of CLG Ghaoth Dobhair and in 1989 he won the Player of the Year Award. When Mícheál was growing up there was a strong Boxing Club in the parish which has since been dissolved. He became a member of this club and by all accounts he also excelled in this sport. He loved music and was a member of a musical group which was set up by the late Francie Mooney.He played the drums in this band.

Molloy's Supermarket

After leaving school Mícheál’s first job was at Molloy’s Supermarket which is located only fifty yards from his Derrybeg home. He worked there during the late seventies and early eighties. Afterwards he secured employment at the former Sam Spudz company on the Derrybeg Industrial Estate. He felt that working within a factory environment was not for him and was only happy while using the levers of a JCB. A man with a good business acumen he purchased a JCB, a tractor and other machinery. At that time there was a building boom in the area and he started manufacturing blocks and also delivered sand and gravel for the building trade. A hard and diligent worker he also harvested hand cut turf and sold and delivered it within the parish and the surrounding areas. He worked long hours and was very successful at what he had undertaken. Tidiness was always on the top of Mícheál Bán’s agenda. Any work undertaken by him whether it was clearing a foundation for a new dwelling or opening a drain, the end result was always neat and tidy and pleasing to the eye.

Dublin

In 1994 he went to work in Dublin and immediately secured employment with McHale Plant Hire and Building Contractors. After some years with them he went on to work for SMC [Midland], which was an Northampton Company who secured the tender for the laying of gas piping in Dublin. He was a kind and generous individual. He was very good to the poor and often gave alms to the homeless and the poor on the streets of Dublin. He was also a good natured man and was extremely good to his family. He was a man who deplored gossip and would never whisper a bad word about anyone. He returned home from Dublin at the end of 2007.

Funeral

His remains were carried from his home to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for his Requiem Mass. His funeral was very large and representative with people from many parts of the country in attendance. The main celebrant of the Mass was an Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair, assisted by Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork and Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. The lessons were read by his son, Christopher and by his god child and niece, Isabel Dockry. The offertory gifts which included a small model of a JCB, a sod of turf, and photographs of his football days and the music group of which he was a member. They were brought to the altar by: Maurice Roarty, Bernie McBride, Eileen Donegan and Rita Bourke. The prayers of the faithful were read by: Shaun and Michaela Donegan, Nancy Sharkey, Maeve McGee and Tríona Barr. The soloist was Eileen Sweeney and she was accompanied on the organ by Hugh Hiudaí Beag Gallagher. A number of others performed on the violin. At the end of the Mass Lara Sweeney sang a lovely and moving rendition of the song, ‘In the arms of an Angel’. His funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery. Team members and officials of CLG Ghaoth performed a guard of honour at the football pitch and accompanied the remains to its final resting place.

Predeceased by his brother, Edward Roarty who was born on Good Friday 1969 and who passed away on Easter Monday of the same year, is survived by his sons, Christopher and Mícheál Óg, daughters, Megan and Rachael, four grandchildren, Beth, Sarah, Sophie and Beau, his parents, Dinnie and Maeve Roarty, sisters, Eileen [Australia], Bríd [Cavan] and Bella [Dundalk], a wide circle of relatives and many friends. His month’s mind Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Monday, July 1 at 7pm.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis