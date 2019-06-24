Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, June 24

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

- David Power, Bundoran

- Marie O’Neill nee O’Connor, Hillcrest, Ardravan, Buncrana

- Matt Peoples, Tamney, Fanad

- Packie John McGoldrick, Lough Derg Rd., Pettigo

- Paul Mc Daid, Inver Glebe, Inver

- John Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot and Lancaster, England

- Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny

- Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

- Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

Tony Mc Caul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Tony McCaul, Ballybulgan, Ballintra and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday evening from 5pm until rosary at 9pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

David Power, Bundoran

The death has taken place at peacefully at Sligo University Hospital of David Power, 1 Doran Park, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at his late residence on Monday from 10am to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations to the ICU at Sligo University Hospital, c/o of any family member or John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran

Marie O’Neill nee O’Connor, Hillcrest, Ardravan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Marie O’Neill nee O’Connor, Hillcrest, Ardravan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Leaving the house at quarter past 10 for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society or Donegal Hospice c/o Porters Funeral Directors.

House private from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Matt Peoples, Tamney, Fanad

The death has taken place in Lakehouse Nursing Home Portnablagh of Matt Peoples, Tamney, Fanad.

Funeral service on Monday, June 24 in Christ the Redeemer church, Rossnakill, Fanad at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Lakehouse Nursing Home Patients Comfort fund c/o any family member or Harkins Funeral Directors, Creeslough.

Packie John McGoldrick, Lough Derg Rd., Pettigo

The death has occurred of Packie John McGoldrick, Lough Derg Rd., Pettigo. Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Saturday and on Sunday from 12 noon. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please on the morning of funeral.

Paul Mc Daid, Inver Glebe, Inver

The death has taken place of Paul Mc Daid, Inver Glebe, Inver, Co. Donegal and formerly of Drumrooske, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Sunday from 4pm until 8pm.

Removal from there on Monday going to St. Nauls Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

John Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot and Lancaster, England

The death has occurred of John Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot and Lancaster, England.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Monday, June 24 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, June 25 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Saturday from 11am.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart foundation c/o any family member

Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place of Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of The Haw Road, Lifford.

Funeral details to follow.

