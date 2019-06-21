Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, June 21, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly England

The death has taken place of John Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and formerly Tooban, Burnfoot and Lancaster, England.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm to 6pm

and on Monday, June 24 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, June 25 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint de Paul c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral

Directors.

Packie Sweeney, Ardcrone and formerly from Meendrain

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Packie Sweeney, Ardcrone and formerly from Meendrain.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 3pm on Friday, June 21. Rosary at 10pm.

Viewing from 3pm on Saturday, June 22 with removal in the evening going to St Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 9pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am

Interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital c/o any family member of Sean McGlynn, Funeral Director.

Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Gerry Higgins 45 Parkview Drive, Gortlee, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from Saturday from 11am.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards to New Leck cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart foundation c/o any family member

Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of Lifford

The death has taken place of Barry Burns, Cornwall, England and formerly of The Haw Road, Lifford.

Funeral details to follow.

Antoinette McNelis, née Erskine, Florida, USA and formerly of Bruckless

The death has taken place of Antoinette McNelis, née Erskine, Florida, USA and formerly of Bruckless.

Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless on Saturday at 11am followed by burial of ashes in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Cunningham, 35 Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence. Remains going to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass on Saturday and burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Maureen Coyle née Cuffe, Pillar Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny of Maureen Coyle née Cuffe, Pillar Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Any family member.

Patrick Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Patrick Ferry, Ardsbeg, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the family home.

Rosary will be said on Friday at 9pm.

Family time from after the rosary until 10am.

Removal from there on Saturday, June 22 going to Christ the King Church Gortahork for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquires to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

John Lawson Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and Burnfoot

The death has occurred of John Lawson Putt, 19 Warren View Manor, Muff and Burnfoot.

His remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm to 6pm and on Monday, June 24 from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mura's Church, Fahan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass Tuesday, June 25, at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Mr Charles Clarke of Drung, Quigleys Point

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mr Charles Clarke of Drung, Quigleys Point.

House strictly private at the request of the family.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, June 21 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drung with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director, Culdaff.

PJ O'Brien, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny

The sudden death has occurred at his late residence of PJ O'Brien, Glencar Irish, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21 at 10am in St Eunan's Cathedral with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

Mary Barr, née Mc Bride Strabane and formerly of Barnes Road, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Mary Barr, née Mc Bride, Strabane and formerly of Barnes Road, Ballybofey.

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, June 21 at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Patrick McGinty, Drimaneary, Mountcharles

The tragic death, following a road traffic accident, has occurred of Patrick McGinty, Drimaneary, Mountcharles. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 21 at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

His remains will repose at his late residence on Wednesday, June 19 from 7pm until 10pm, and on Thursday, June 20 from 10am until 10pm.

Removal from there on Friday, June 21 going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to organ donation at Beaumount Hospital Dublin. A one way system will operate at the wake, follow the directional signs. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Daniel Friel, Killester, Dublin/ Fanad, Donegal on June 15 peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital.

Retired superintendent, Garda Síochána, much beloved husband of the late Olive, father of the late Kieran and grandfather of the late Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, Donal and Brendan, daughter Mary, son-in-law Jim Griffiths, daughters-in-law Helen, Nora and Frances and by his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm until 5pm.

Removal on Monday morning, June 24 to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society.

