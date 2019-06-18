Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe

- Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe

- Margaret McLaughlin, Fahan

- Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

- Breege Gallagher, Dungloe

- James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

- Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Biddy Kennedy, Meendernahirk, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Dungloe Community Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Catherine Walker, née Bonner, formerly from Drimeen and Little Bridge, Dungloe.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 20 in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe at 10am followed by interment of ashes in Cruit Cemetery.

Margaret McLaughlin, Letter, Fahan

The death has taken place of Margaret McLaughlin, Letter, Fahan.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, with viewing from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Mura’s Church, Fahan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday, June 18 from 3pm until removal at 7.30pm, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, to arrive at 8pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Breege Gallagher, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Breege Gallagher, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe District Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his home of James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy, electronics engineer, and musician.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Kathleen (née Peoples), son Jonathan, daughter Catherine, sister Catriona Keeney, brother-in-law Leo, niece Lauren, nephew Lee Michael, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends

James's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Tuesday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary's Church, Convoy for reception Prayers at 7pm.

Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 19 followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Daniel Friel, Killester, Dublin/ Fanad, Donegal on June 15 peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital.

Retired superintendent, Garda Síochána, much beloved husband of the late Olive, father of the late Kieran and grandfather of the late Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, Donal and Brendan, daughter Mary, son-in-law Jim Griffiths, daughters-in-law Helen, Nora and Frances and by his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday, June 23 from 2pm until 5pm.

Removal on Monday morning, June 24 to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society.

