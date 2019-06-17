Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

- Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

- Breege Gallagher, Dungloe

- Sadie Melly 1 Glenbrook, Narin Rd, Glenties

- Joseph Douglas, formally of Ballyhillion, Malin Head

- James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy

- Mary Gilmartin, nee Kennedy, Donegal town and Tullaghan

- Mary McGowan (Gallagher), Ballintra, Arranmore

Daniel Friel, Dublin/Fanad

The death has taken place of Daniel Friel, Killester, Dublin/ Fanad, Donegal on June 15 peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Bon Secours Hospital.

Retired superintendent, Garda Síochána, much beloved husband of the late Olive, father of the late Kieran and grandfather of the late Declan.

He will be sadly missed by his sons, Donal and Brendan, daughter Mary, son-in-law Jim Griffiths, daughters-in-law Helen, Nora and Frances and by his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Kirwan’s Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Sunday, June 23 from 2.00pm until 5.00pm.

Removal on Monday morning, June 24 to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Donations, if desired, in lieu of flowers, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Kathleen Carr, Main Street, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallaghers Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Tuesday, June 18 from 3pm until removal at 7.30pm, going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, to arrive at 8pm.

To repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Breege Gallagher, Dungloe



The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Breege Gallagher, Mill Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence today, Monday June 17 from 4pm.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe District Hospital C/O any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

Sadie Melly 1 Glenbrook, Narin Rd, Glenties

The death has taken place of Sadie Melly 1 Glenbrook, Narin Rd, Glenties.

Her remains will repose at her home from 11am to 11pm on Monday, June 17.

Removal on Tuesday, June 18 to St Connell's Church Glenties for Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral .

Joseph Douglas, formally of Ballyhillion, Malin Head

The death has taken place in Derby, England of Joseph Douglas, formally of Ballyhillion, Malin Head.

His remains are reposing at the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy



The sudden death has taken place at his home of James Boyce, Kiltoal, Convoy, electronics engineer, and musician. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his mother Kathleen (née Peoples), son Jonathan, daughter Catherine, sister Catriona Keeney, brother-in-law Leo, niece Lauren, nephew Lee Michael, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends

James's remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, on Monday June 17 from 6.30pm with Rosary at 8.30pm, and on Tuesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary's Church Convoy for reception Prayers at 7pm. Reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday June 19 followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Mary Gilmartin, née Kennedy, Donegal town and Tullaghan

The death has taken place of Mary Gilmartin, née Kennedy, formerly of Castle Street, Donegal town and Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Remains arriving at St Patrick’s Church, Donegal Town on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery, Donegal Town. Enquiries to Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 087 967 0448.

Mary McGowan (Gallagher), Ballintra, Arranmore

The death has taken place of Mary McGowan (Gallagher), Ballintra, Arranmore.

Her remains are reposing at her late home and rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time after the Rosary.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Crones Church, Arranmore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only

