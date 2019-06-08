Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, June 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff, Donegal

- Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

- Danny Matthewson, Gortin North, Ballindrait, Lifford, formerly Raphoe

- Bernadette Harper, Stranorlar

Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff, Donegal

The death has taken place of Margaret (Peggy) Murphy, Bekan, Claremorris, Mayo / Culdaff, Donegal, peacefully at Swinford District Hospital after a long illness.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and brothers Brian and Joe, survived by her loving family - sons Michael and Steven, daughters-in-law Carol and Maeve, grandchildren Ava, Leah, Zoe, Ruby and Oscar, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Donnellan's Funeral Home, Clare St, Ballyhaunis on Saturday evening from 6pm with removal at 8pm to Bekan Church.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30 am with private cremation afterwards. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to COPD Mayo Support Group, c/o Donnellan's Funeral Directors, Ballyhaunis.

Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Albert Robinson, Mullaghafinn, Convoy.

Reposing at the residence of his sister Isobel Leckey, Finnyadurk, Convoy from 11am this Saturday morning, June 8.

Funeral from there on Monday afternoon, June 10 at 1.15pm for Service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Danny Matthewson, Gortin North, Ballindrait, Lifford, formerly Raphoe

The sudden death has occurred of Danny Matthewson; Gortin North, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, June 9 at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Murlog for 11am Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Bernadette Harper, Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Bernadette Harper, late of Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar.

Bernadette’s remains will repose at the home of her sister and brother in law, Anne and Martin Kelly, Cloughfin, Castlefinn from 3pm on Saturday.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 9.15am for Mass at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Railway View, Ard Greíne Court, Stranorlar c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlederg.

The house is strictly private from 10pm and on the morning of the funeral.

