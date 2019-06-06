Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, June 6, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Michael Gallagher,Ballynally, Moville and Tyrone

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher,Ballynally, Moville, Tyrone and formerly of Loughash, Donemana.

Remains reposing at his home. Removal on Friday, June 7, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ard Aoibhin Carndonagh.

Rosemary Doherty née Macdaid, The Hermitage, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Rosemary Doherty née Macdaid, The Hermitage, Greencastle.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Visiting time on Thursday from 3pm to 7pm.

Funeral from there on Friday at 1.30pm for 2pm. Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral Director.

Willie Alcorn, Glenalla, Ray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of St. Eunan’s Nursing home Letterkenny of Willie Alcorn, Glenalla, Ray, Rathmullan.

Reposing at his nephew Pat's residence Glenalla Lodge, Glenalla.

Funeral Service in St. Columcilles Church Glenalla at 2pm on Friday followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

House Private-Family and friends welcome



Cissie McDaid, Main Street Ramelton

The death has taken place, Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Cissie McDaid, Main Street Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin.

Formerly retired PP Derby, England.

His remains are reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Viewing time from 12 noon to 8pm each day.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin to repose overnight.

Solemn Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar. House private at present until further notice.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 11:30am going to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Heart and Lung Transplant Unit at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, C/o any family member.

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

