Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, June 5

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Lizzie Gallagher, 1 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Killymard, Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Lizzie Gallagher, 1 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Killymard, Donegal Town.

Removal from her residence this morning at 10.30 am to St. Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11a.m funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on this morning please.

Anne Rose Dolan, No 1. The Willows, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred if Anne Rose Dolan, No 1. The Willows, Cliffoney, Co. Sligo, at St. John’s Community Hospital, Sligo. Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, this evening from 6pm. Removal to St. Molaise’s Church Cliffoney at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ahamlish Cemetery. House is private please.

Sadie Kelly, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sadie Kelly, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe, Donegal. Reposing at her late residence, 24 Ardmore, Dungloe. Removal this Wednesday morning, for 11am Funeral Mass in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe followed by burial in Maghergallon Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Johnny Loughrey, Glencross, Rathmullan, Donegal

The death has occurred of Johnny Loughrey, Glencross, Rathmullan, Donegal. Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass today, Wednesday, at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 10am and this morning. Please park at Oughterlin Chapel and bus will be provided from there to the wake house.

Eileen McCarron, Templemoyle, Culdaff

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen McCarron, Templemoyle, Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral from there on Thursday at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ard Aoibhin, Carndonagh C/O Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member.

Mickey Bonner (Forker), Glenahilt, Burtonport

The death has taken place in Dungloe Hospital of Mickey Boner (Forker); Glenahilt, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columba's Church, Burtonport with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Reverend Neil McLaughlin, Glacknabrad, Malin.

Formerly retired PP Derby, England.

His remains are reposing at the Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Viewing time from 12 noon to 8pm each day.

Funeral leaving there on Thursday at 6.30pm going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin to repose overnight.

Solemn Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James McLaughlin (White Paddy), Carrowmore, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of James McLaughlin (White Paddy); Carrowmore, Malin.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday afternoon, June 6 at 12.15pm going to St Mary's Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar

The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital Dublin of Brian Byrne, Bavin, Kilcar. House private at present until further notice.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning at 11:30am going to St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Heart and Lung Transplant Unit at The Mater Hospital, Dublin, C/o any family member.

Mark Smyth, 22 Taoibh An tSruthan, Buncrana, formerly of County Meath

The death has taken place of Mark Smyth, 22 Taoibh An tSruthan, Buncrana, formerly of County Meath.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday at 10:15am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

