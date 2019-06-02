Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 3, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Marie McCarthy, née Grant, Collage Road, Cork City, Cork and Buncrana

- Kathleen Doherty née Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

- Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

- Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

- Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

Marie McCarthy, née Grant, Collage Road, Cork City, Cork and Buncrana

The death has occurred of Marie McCarthy, née Grant, College Road, Cork City, Cork and Buncrana.

Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 6.30pm on Monday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, The Lough. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marymount Hospice.

Kathleen Doherty née Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doherty née Sheridan, Ballyboe, Rathmullan.

Reposing at her home. Requiem Mass in St. Joseph's Church, Rathmullan on Monday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors.

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonard's Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 3 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at St James's Hospital, Dublin of Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his parents' residence in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Monday at 12 midday.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private please from after rosary time and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.