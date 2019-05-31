Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, May 31, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place at St Leonards Hospice, York of Denis Gallagher, York, England and formerly of Tully, Dungloe and Edinburgh.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Paddy Gallagher, Mulroy Bieu Estate, Carrigart

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Paddy Gallagher, Mulroy Bieu Estate, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Kidney Dialysis Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital and to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member.

House Private please at the request of the deceased.

Tommy Friel, (Francie), Cashel, Fanad

The death has taken place of Tommy Friel, (Francie), Cashel, Fanad.

Remains reposing at the family residence from 5pm on Friday, May 31.

Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Fanavolty on Sunday, June 2 at 4pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and no Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to the Dementia Unit, Woodville Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar.

Family time from 10pm until 10am, rosary each night at 9pm.

Shuttle bus will be in operation from 6pm each evening from Cashel School Car Park due to parking constraints at wakehouse.

Enquiries to Eamonn Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Rosaleen McCrudden, 35 Cornfield Lane, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosaleen McCrudden, 35 Cornfield Lane, Newtowncunningham.

Remains will be reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Friday, May 31.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to the Alzhiemers Society c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director

Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Boyle, Meenavoy, Drumkeen, Ballybofey.

Her Remains will repose at her late residence on Saturday, June 1 from 11am.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 3 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member.

Family time please, from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at St James Hospital, Dublin of Micheál Roarty (Micheál Bán) Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains will repose at his Parent's residence in Derrybeg, Gaoth Dobhair on Saturday, June 1 from 11am.

Funeral Mass at St Mary's Church, Derrybeg on Monday at 12 midday.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private please from after rosary time and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie Funeral Director

Robert Vance, Drumgorman, Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Donegal Community Hospital, Donegal town of Robert Vance, Drumgorman, Mountcharles

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm with removal afterwards to his late residence.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, going to Inver Methodist Church, for Service at 1pm, with burial afterwards in St. John’s Churchyard, Inver.

House private please.

Willie John Morrow, Forge House, Bridgetown, Laghey

The death has taken place of Willie John Morrow, Forge House, Bridgetown, Laghey.

Removal from his residence on Saturday, arriving at the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for 2pm funeral service, with burial afterwards in Laghey Graveyard.

House strictly private to family and friends only please.

Annie Kiernan, née Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe Community Hospital of Annie Kiernan, née Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Rosary at 9pm.

Removal on Saturday evening at 7.30pm going to St Columba’s Church, Acres for 8pm where she will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Entry only from the Shore Road to the Pole Road.

John McGettigan, 65 Ashbrook, Strabane and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry of John McGettigan, 65 Ashbrook, Strabane and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Western Health & Social Care Trust (Ward 40) c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Anna Brown, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Anna Brown, Burnfoot, housekeeper to the late Fr Patrick Grant.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Saturday morning leaving her home at 10.15am, going to St Mura’s Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Paddy Doherty, New Line Road, Letterkenny and formerly Knock, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Doherty, New Line Road, Letterkenny and formerly Knock, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, June 1 going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Ann Gallagher, 55 Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ann Gallagher, 55 Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Friday from 1pm to 9pm, with remains going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday, for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with burial afterward in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on 071 98 51744.

Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Douglas Hennessy, Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice took place on Wednesday evening.

Memorial service to be confirmed later.

