Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton

- Douglas Hennessy; Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

- Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Sally Irwin, née McGonigle, Castleblayney and formerly of Urris, Clonmany

- John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy

Robert Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Robert Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton.

Remains will repose at the residence of his brother James Stewart, High Cairn, Ramelton from 11am on Thursday, May 30.

Funeral Service on Friday, May 31 at 2pm in Ramelton Presbyterain Church, with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetry.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Douglas Hennessy; Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Douglas Hennessy; Trinity Court, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Marble Hill, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from the Donegal Hospice at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon, May 29.

Memorial service to be confirmed later.

Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs



The death has occurred of Grainne Bach, Old Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her home with removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House strictly private please except to family and close friends.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Care.

Sally Irwin, née McGonigle, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan and formerly of Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Castleblayney, Co. Monaghen of Sally Irwin, nee McGonigle, formerly of Urris Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Conabury, Castleblayney.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 30 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Castleblayney followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of John Lafferty, Knockafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

His remains reposed at his late residence from 5pm on Tuesday.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough at 11 o'clock on Thurday with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.