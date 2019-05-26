Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfin

- Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

- Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

- Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

- Annie Hall (nee Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad

May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfin

The death has taken place at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh of May McElhinney, Cleggan, Horn Head, Dunfanaghy and formerly Boyd, Carrickfin.

Removal today, Sunday, from the Lake House Nursing Home at 3pm going to her late residence in Horn Head.

Funeral service in Holy Trinity Church, Horn Head Road, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Clondahorky cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Her remains are going to Blessed John Dun’s Scotus Church, Gorbals on Monday, May 27 at 6.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rutherglen Cemetery.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors.

Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3DH.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday in Belleek Parish Church of Ireland at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family home private at all times.

Annie Hall (nee Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has taken place of Annie Hall (nee Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 3pm today.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 12pm on Tuesday 28th May followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

