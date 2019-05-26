Deaths in Donegal, Sunday May 26

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Hazel Keys, nee Anderson, Whitehill, St Johnston

The death has taken place of Hazel Keys nee Anderson, Whitehill, St Johnston.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning, May 26 at 10.40am going to St Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu if desired to Pieta House, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Kitty Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Kitty Ferry, Brinalack, Gaoth Dobhair.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Removal Sunday at 10.30am going to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private this morning.

Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary McFadden, nee Brady, formerly of Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Her remains are going to Blessed John Dun’s Scotus Church, Gorbals on Monday, May 27 at 6.15pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, May 28 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rutherglen Cemetery.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors.

Joe McGirr, Alt Upper, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of Joe McGirr, Alt Upper, Castlefinn

Joe’s remains reposing at his late home.

Funeral from his late home on Sunday, May 26 at 10.20am for Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

The house is strictly private please on the morning of the funeral at the request of the deceased.

Maeve Byrne, Towney, Kilcar



The death has taken place of Maeve Byrne, Towney, Kilcar.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Sunday at 10.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 11am with interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time this morning.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Jim Elvin, Greer House, Clar, Donegal town.

Funeral Service in Donegal Parish Church at 2pm on Sunday followed by burial in the Glebe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund, care of George Irwin Funeral Directors, or any family member.

House private please.

Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Dennis John Cowdry, 33 Manager Road, Laughill, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3DH.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday in Belleek Parish Church of Ireland at 2pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family home private at all times.

Annie Hall (nee Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad

The death has taken place of Annie Hall (nee Coyle), Killavrick, Kindrum, Fanad.

Her remains will repose at the family home from 3pm today.

Requiem Mass will be held in St. Mary’s Church, Fanavolty at 12pm on Tuesday 28th May followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland c/o any family member.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

