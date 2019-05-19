Deaths in Donegal, Sunday May 19

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston

- Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow

- Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon

- Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow

- Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island

- Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny

- Peggy McTernan, nee Mc Nulty, Upper Main St, Manorhamilton

The death has occurred of Andrew Andy Coll, 210 Arbaithin, St. Johnston. Remains will be reposing at his late residence from 7pm this Sunday evening May 19.

Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am going to St Baithin's Church, St Johnston for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Larissa Lords Nursing Home Residents Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has occurred in Convoy Nursing Home of Frankie Riley, Cruit, and Glasgow.

On Sunday, May 19, his remains will be reposing at his late residence at Cruit from 1pm with Rosary 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh.

Interment afterwards in Cruit Cemetery.

House private please after the rosary and also on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred at his home of Paddy Joe Patton, Station House, Killygordon.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday, May 20 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is strictly Private please at the request of the deceased

The death has occurred of Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe and Borris, Carlow.

The late Bob Kavanagh's remains were returned to the family on Friday, May 24 for cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 12 noon. His ashes will be interred with his daughter Caoimh, at a later date.

A seat and plaque will be unveiled in Ros Ban Garden, Raphoe in Bob's honour on June 9 at 3pm.

The death has taken place in Lanzarote of Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, May 19 going to Christ Church, Buncrana for Service at 2.30pm, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Christ Church, Buncrana C/O any family member.

House private from 10pm until 12 noon and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital today of Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday, May 19 at 11.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

The death has occurred of Peggy McTernan, nee Mc Nulty, Upper Main St, Manorhamilton and late of Creevelea and Drumkeerin. Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton this Sunday morning to arrive for 11.30am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Drumkeerin cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to St Phelim’s Patient Comfort Fund.

