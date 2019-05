Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, May 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has occurred of Bob (John J.) Kavanagh, Raphoe, Donegal / Borris, Carlow.

The late Bob Kavanagh's remains were returned yesterday to the family on Friday, 24th May 2019, for cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium at 12 noon. His ashes will be interred with his daughter Caoimh, at a later date.

A seat and plaque will be unveiled in Ros Ban Garden, Raphoe in Bob's honour on 9th June at 3.00pm.

The death has occurred of Charles Quinn, Meenacally, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at the residence of Rita Gallagher, Leghowney, today. Removal on Saturday morning at 10am for funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dorris Hartin, Keelogs, Linsfort, Buncrana.



Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Saturday morning, May 18, at 10.20am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice. House private from 11pm to 11am.

The death has taken place in Lanzarote of Hazel Brown, Grange, Inch Island.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon, May 19th going to Christ Church, Buncrana for Service at 2.30pm, with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Christ Church, Buncrana C/O any family member.

House private from 10pm until 12 noon and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

The death has taken place of Danny Heekin, Ballyara, Killybegs

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, at St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has taken place at St. Joseph Hospital’s Stranorlar of Mrs Sadie Elvin, Callan, Drumkeen.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Rosemary and son-in-law, Tommy Meehan, Dromore, Ballindrait.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Barnes View Ward, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

The death has taken place in Rathgar Dublin of Teresa Shovlin formerly Ardara.

Mass on Saturday, May 18 at 12 noon at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara followed by burial at the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital today of Brendan O'Brien, Drumerdagh, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at his late residence from 12 noon on Friday, May 17.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday, May 19 at 11.15am going to St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Funeral Mass, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s

Church, Drumoghill Restoration Fund c/o any family member.

The death has taken place of Charles Quinn, Meenacally, Donegal town. Remains reposing at the residence of Rita Gallagher, Leghowney.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kevin Bradshaw, 102 Moyola Drive, Shantallow, Derry, and formerly of St Colm's Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence in Derry with removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, Derry for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. Burial afterwards in City Cemetery, Derry.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Friends of Altnagelvin Hospital, care of Conlan and Breslin on 086 249 2036.

The death has occurred of Jim Greene, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Louth and Donegal.

Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Fursey's Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm. House private on Saturday.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

