Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Robert William Cassidy, Corkermore, Bruckless

- Kathleen “Monsie” Ambrose, 18 Lennon Grove, Ramelton

- Martin Doherty, Derryharriff, Creeslough and Gortahork

- Jim Greene Louth and Ranafast

- Mary Shields, Glen, Carrigart

- Margaret Hegarty, Shrove, Greencastle

- Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville

- John Hanna, (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town

- Larry Stones, Aghilly, Buncrana

- Lizzie Cole, Dooish, Newtowncunningham

- Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans

- Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon

Robert William Cassidy, Corkermore, Bruckless

The death has taken place of Robert William Cassidy, Corkermore, Bruckless. Funeral Service on Thursday at 1pm with committal afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund care of any family member or John B. O’Donnell Funeral Director.

Kathleen “Monsie” Ambrose, 18 Lennon Grove, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Kathleen “Monsie” Ambrose, 18 Lennon Grove, Ramelton.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Thursday, May 16 at 5pm, going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday, May 17 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Martin Doherty, Derryharriff, Creeslough and Gortahork

The death has occurred of Martin Doherty, Derryharriff, Creeslough and Gortahork.

Martin's remains will be brought to his daughter Donna Mc Laughlin's house in Derryharriff, Creeslough to arrive at 6.30pm on Wednesday. Rosary will be said at 9pm on Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Thursday, May 16, going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Greene Louth and Ranafast

The death has occurred of Jim Greene, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, Louth and Donegal.

Reposing at his late residence, from 2pm until 9pm on Friday. House private at all other times. Removal on Saturday afternoon to St. Fursey's Church Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Molly McGettigan, Glassaghbeg, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Molly McGettigan, Glassaghbeg, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose at her late residence from today, Wednesday at 3pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Letterbrick with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 11am.

Mary Shields, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Shields, Glen, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday to the Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Intensive Care Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Any family member.

Margaret Hegarty, Shrove, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Margaret Hegarty, Shrove, Greencastle.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Mary McGroarty, St Finians Park, Moville.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

John Hanna, (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town

The death has taken place of John Hannah (of Hanna Hats) Drumrooske, Donegal town.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 1pm until 10pm and on Thursday from 1pm until 10pm. Removal from there on Friday morning to St Mary’s Church, Killymard for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Clar Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Research Clinic, Dublin.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Larry Stones, Aghilly, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Larry Stones, Aghilly, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning, May 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member.

Lizzie Cole, Dooish, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Cole, Dooish, Newtowncunningham.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Thursday at 1.30pm for Funeral Service in Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bertha Vance, The Cross, Carrigans.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Friday, May 17 at 1.30 for Service in Monreagh Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Monreagh Presbyterain Church c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon. Remains leaving her late residence on Wednesday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am in St Joseph's Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, C/o Conlan and Breslin funeral directors, Bundoran.

