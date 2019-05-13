Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, May 13, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Kathleen (Kay) Dilworth, Station Road, Ballyshannon. Remains leaving her late residence on Wednesday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, C/o Conlan and Breslin funeral directors, Bundoran.

Dan Mc Nulty, Old Road, Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Dan Mc Nulty, Old Road, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at Gallagher's Funeral Home, Station road, Mountcharles on Monday, May 13 from 6pm until rosary at 10pm, and on Tuesday, May 14 from 4pm until removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles to arrive at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 15 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Donegal Community hospital, Donegal town c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles or any family member.

Nora Paterson, Demense, Convoy

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Nora Paterson, Demense, Convoy.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 6pm this evening, Monday, May 13.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday morning, May 15 at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the old cemetery, Convoy in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

James Mc Dermot, Main Street Glenties and formerly of Meenahalla Glenties

The death has taken place of James Mc Dermot, Main Street Glenties and formerly of Meenahalla Glenties.

Remains reposing at Shovlins funeral home Sandfield, Ardara this evening, Monday, May 13 from 7pm until 9pm.

Remains reposing tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday, May 14 from 3pm with removal at 6.20pm to St Conals Church Glenties for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, May 15 at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Enquiries to James Mc Guinness and sons funeral directors Glenties.

Michael (Mickey) Goudie, 329 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Michael (Mickey) Goudie, 329 St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains will repose at his residence from 5.30pm on Monday, May 13.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 15 at 1.30pm for 2pm Service in St Eunan's Cathedral, Raphoe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford

The death has taken place of Raymond White, Ballyduff, Lifford.

Reposing at the family home, Ballyduff, Lifford on Monday, May 13 from 4pm.

Funeral leaving the family home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bríd Harrold, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her home from 4pm on Monday, May 13.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, May 15 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate

Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Family time, please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford

The sudden death has taken place of Julia Harvey, 1 Lough Road, Milford.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday at 3pm going to her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

House strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

James (Busty) McMonagle 57 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death took place on May 12 at Letterkenny University Hospital of James (Busty) McMonagle 57 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at the residence of his sister and brother Lena and Patrick McMonagle No 2 St Eunan's Terrace Letterkenny from 1pm on Monday, May 13.

Removal on Tuesday, May 14 at 9.30am to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am with interment in the family plot at Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Patients Comfort Fund c/o University Hospital Letterkenny c/o Bradley Funeral Directors Letterkenny.

Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mick Crumlish, Late of Meenletterbale, Lecamy, Moville.

Removal from Collins Funeral Premises on Monday evening at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Dessie O’ Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dessie O’Donnell, 283 Ard McCarron, Ballybofey and formerly Ard Baithin, St. Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Clydebank, Glasgow of Danny McLaughlin, formerly of Main Street, Killygordon. Brother of Celine O’Neill, Killygordon.

Funeral will take place in Clydebank, Glasgow.

Arrangements to be confirmed Later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.