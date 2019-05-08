Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary McCurdy (née Doherty), Fairview, Dublin, Donnycarney, Dublin and Lifford

- Patsy Cunnane, Drumboe Lower,Stranorlar

- Kathleen Gill, Magherabeg, Burnfoot

- Jean Shields (née Callaghan), Lennon View, Ramelton

- Patsy (Margaret Isobel) Cunnane (née Mc Nulty), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

- Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Meath, Ballyshannon, and Kingscourt

- Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

- Mary Pearson, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Thomas McClure Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh

- Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

Mary McCurdy (née Doherty), Fairview, Dublin, Donnycarney, Dublin and Lifford

The death has occurred of Mary McCurdy (née Doherty), Fairview, Dublin, Donnycarney, Dublin and Lifford.

Reposing in the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Thursday evening, May 9 from 5pm to 7pm, with family in attendance, all are welcome. Removal on Friday morning, May 10 to Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, for Requiem Mass at 11pm. followed by funeral to Glasnevin Cemetery.

Patsy Cunnane, Drumboe Lower,Stranorlar

The death has occurred at St.Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Patsy Cunnane, Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Reposing at her home from 12 noon to day Wednesday, May 8.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday May 10 at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Family time, please from 11pm to 11 am and on the morning

of the funeral.

Kathleen Gill, Magherabeg, Burnfoot



The death has taken place at the Mater Hospital, Belfast of Kathleen Gill, Highbury, London and formerly Magherabeg, Burnfoot. Kathleen's remains will repose at her sister Laura Gillespie's residence Magherabeg, Burnfoot.

Funeral Friday, May 10 leaving at 10.15am going to St. Mura's Church, Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Mater Hospital, Crumlin Road, Belfast c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Jean Shields (née Callaghan), Lennon View, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Jean Shields (née Callaghan), Lennon View, Ramelton, Donegal.

Reposing at 28 Cúl na Cille, Rectory Road, Ramelton. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Paediatrics’ Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Meath, Ballyshannon, and Kingscourt



The death has occurred of Laurence (Larry) Carolan, Ballinaclose, Kilmainhamwood, Co. Meath and formerly The Mall, Ballyshannon and Ballyshannon Vocational School at Connolly Hospital, Dublin, Monday, May 6, 2019.

Reposing at Kieran Bros. Funeral Home, Hall St., Kingscourt, Co. Cavan (Eircode A82 R3W2) from 3pm until 6pm,Wednesday May 8 with removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kingscourt, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, May 9 at 10am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patsy (Margaret Isobel) Cunnane (née Mc Nulty), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Patsy (Margaret Isobel) Cunnane (née Mc Nulty), Drumboe Lower, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday May 8 from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Friday May 10 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Tuesday, at 5pm going to the family home at Greenisland, Co. Antrim.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary Pearson, Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place at the Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon of Mary Pearson, Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Remains arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Clar on Tuesday at 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny formerly of New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Nancy's remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 8 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Thomas McClure, Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas McClure, Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh.

Remains were brought from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday afternoon to Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest to repose.Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, May 7. Funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

