Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

- Mary Pearson, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Thomas McClure Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh

- Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

- Steve Mc Philemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Joseph Rice, Kinnegar Road, Rathmullan.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny on Tuesday, at 5pm going to the family home at Greenisland, Co. Antrim.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Mary Pearson, Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place at the Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague, Co. Roscommon of Mary Pearson, Ardatole, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Remains arriving at St. Agatha's Church, Clar on Tuesday at 7pm, to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nancy Duffin, 40 Solomon’s Hill, Glencar, Letterkenny formerly of New Line Rd., Letterkenny.

Nancy’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 8 going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to Arch View Lodge Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd, Letterkenny.

Thomas McClure, Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas McClure, Ard Bhríde, Carndonagh.

Remains were brought from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday afternoon to Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest to repose tonight (Tuesday).

Viewing time this evening from 4pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 9pm.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Bonner, Calhame, Convoy.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Tuesday, May 7. Funeral on Thursday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy. Interment afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Steve McPhilemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Steve McPhilemy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar.

Interment afterwards in Castlefinn cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patients comfort fund, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Linda Baskin, No .7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo of Linda Baskin, No.7 Cois Laughta, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm to arrive at Rossinver Parish Church of Ireland, Main St., Kinlough for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors or by donation box at Funeral Home or Church.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.