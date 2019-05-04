Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, May 4

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Lizzy Wilson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Milford of Lizzy Wilson, Ballyscanlon, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday afternoon, May 5 at 2.30pm going Leiter Presbyterian Church, Kilmacrennan for Service at 3pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany

The death has taken place of John Kerr, Crossconnel, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Monday morning, May 6 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Noreen Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick

The death has occurred of Noreen Molloy, Meenaneary, Carrick.

Remians reposing at her late residence in Meenaneary.

House private from 11pm - 11am. Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 5 at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Meenaneary with burial afterwards in Carrick Cemetery.



Maggie Boyle formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Maggie Boyle formerly of Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh.

Her remains will be reposing at her late sister, Annie McFadden’s residence, Dunmore Lane, Falcarragh from 5pm on Saturday, May 4.

Rosary at 9pm on Saturday.

Funeral Mass takes place on Sunday at 11am in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Carton Funeral Funeral Directors, Falcarragh.

Leo O’Connor, Rectory Road, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo O’Connor, Rectory Road, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. No Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to Medical Three, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Sweeney Funeral Director.

John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at the residence of Daniel Cullen, Fanninoughan, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 4 at 10am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Removal afterwards to Cooney’s Funeral Home, Robert Street, New Ross, Co. Wexford. Viewing from 7pm to 9pm, Saturday May 4.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 5 at 10.30am in St James’ Church, Ramsgrange, New Ross. Burial afterwards in Ballyhack Cemetery.

Teresa Crotty, (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT 93 3 FU

The death has occurred of Teresa Crotty, (nee Graham) Rocorn, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh BT 93 3 FU.

Neighbours and friends are welcome at the family home on Saturday from 2pm until 7pm Funeral Mass at 11.30.am on Sunday in Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek, followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Family time on Sunday morning.

Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Muriel Kerr, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 3pm to 9pm. Funeral service in Rossinver Parish Church, Main St, Kinlough on Sunday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery. House is strictly private on the day of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Rossinver Parish Church.

