Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, May 2, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Leo O’Connor, Rectory Road, Ramelton

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Leo O’Connor, Rectory Road, Ramelton.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. No Mass Cards please. Donations if desired to Medical Three, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O Sweeney Funeral Director.

John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart

The sudden death has taken place of John Dalton, Glenitherach, Glen, Carrigart.

His remains are reposing at the residence of Daniel Cullen, Fanninoughan, Milford from 7.30pm this evening.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Mary McConnell, Prucklish, Churchill

The death has taken place at St Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar of Mary McConnell, Prucklish, Churchill.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass in St Columbas Church, Glenswilly at 12 noon on Friday followed by burial in Temple Douglas Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations to St Joseph’s Hospital Patient's Comfort Fund c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Josie McBride, Main Street, Ramelton

The death has taken place in Archview Lodge Nursing Home Letterkenny of Josie McBride, Main Street, Ramelton.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter-in-law, Kathleen McBride, Killydonnell House, Killydonnell.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary's Church Ramelton with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Archview Lodge Nursing Home Patient's Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Sweeney, Coolboy, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny on Friday, May 3 at 10am with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Sally Gallagher, née Duffy,Trusk Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Sally Gallagher, née Duffy, Trusk Road, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving her home on Friday, May 3, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Sessaighoneill Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House Nursing Home or the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, care of any family member. Family time please, from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.