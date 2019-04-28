Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, April 28

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Les Maloney, Leeds, UK and Ballyheerin Fanad

- Tommy Porter 24 Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan

- Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar (nee Gallagher, Terargus, Trentagh)

- Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Donegal

- Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

- Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

- James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

- Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

- Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin

- Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

Les Maloney, Leeds, UK and Ballyheerin Fanad

The death has occurred of Les Maloney, Leeds, UK and Ballyheerin Fanad.

A wake will be held at his home in Ballyheerin on Sunday, April 28 from 12 noon to 6pm.

A Service will be held in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rosnakill at 2pm on Monday, April 29.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private on the day of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteers Funeral Directors.

Tommy Porter 24 Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Tommy Porter, 24 Abbey Village, Kilmacrennan.

Removal from 24 Abbey Village on Sunday, at 5.15pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Kilmacrennan cemetery.

House private from 9pm until 11am.

Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar (née Gallagher, Terargus, Trentagh)

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar (née Gallagher, Terargus, Trentagh) peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home.

Remains reposing at her home (Eircode F94 EF96)until Monday, April 29, with removal to St Cartha's Church, Kilcar to arrive for requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Donegal

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held at his home on Sunday, April 28, at 2pm. Everyone is welcome. A private cremation will take place.

Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Agnes Quinn née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend. Reposing at her late residence Dumberry Hill, Bridgend.

Funeral will leave from there on Sunday, April 28 at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mura’s Church Fahan, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 10pm.

Leaving from there on Sunday, April 28 for 11am Funeral Mass at St Bridget's Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place in Swansea, Wales of James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

Funeral leaving his sister, Teresa Wood's residence at Tully, Malin Head on Sunday for 9am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey.

Noelle's remains will repose at the family home until removal on Sunday at 10am for Requiem Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Soccur, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.



