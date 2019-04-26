Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, April 27

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar (nee Gallagher, Terargus, Trentagh)

- Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Donegal

- Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

- Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

- James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

- Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

- Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan

- Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred of Bernadette Cunningham, Muckross, Kilcar (nee Gallagher, Terargus, Trentagh) peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mother of Maire, Seamus, Bernie and Martin. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Mark and Malcolm, daughters-in-law Martina and Dympna, grandchildren Darren, Ronan, Alannah, Owen, Laura, Ella, Keelin, Fionnan, Grace and Tara, sister Bridie (USA), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and neighbours.

Removal this Saturday from the Harbour Lights Nursing Home at 2pm to arrive at her late residence (Eircode F94 EF96). Reposing at her home until Monday 29th April, with removal to St Carthas Church, Kilcar to arrive for requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Donegal

The death has occurred of Edward (Ted) Flanagan Ballywhoriskey, Fanad, Donegal

Sadly missed by his wife Catherine (Kate) and deeply regretted by his children Edward, Richard, Irene, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru), his grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and his many many friends.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held at his home on Sunday, 28th April, at 2pm. Everyone is welcome. A private cremation will take place.

Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Agnes Quinn Née Mc Laughlin, Dumberry Hill, Bridgend. Reposing at her late residence Dumberry Hill, Bridgend, Co Donegal.

Funeral will leave from there on Sunday 28th April at 12.45pm for 1.30pm requiem mass in St Mura’s Church Fahan, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Laughlin Funeral Directors, Dungiven.

Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey

The death has taken place of Kay Gallagher, Shannagh, Laghey.

Reposing at her late residence on Saturday, April 27 from 11am to 10pm.

Leaving from there on Sunday, April 28 for 11am Funeral Mass at St Bridgets Church, Ballintra with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin

The death has taken place in Swansea, Wales of James Monagle, formerly of Brookfield Terrace, Malin.

Funeral leaving his sister, Teresa Wood's residence at Tully, Malin Head on Sunday for 9am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Noelle Crawford née Bell, Goland, Ballybofey.

Noelle's remains will repose at the family home until removal on Sunday at 10am for Requiem Mass at 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Soccur, Glenfin with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan

The death has taken place at his residence of Matthew Kee, Altapaste, Cloughan.

Funeral from his son William and Janette's home on Saturday afternoon April 27 at 2.15 for service at 2.30 in St. John’s Parish Church, Killteevogue, with burial afterwards in the family plot at the Church of Ireland Graveyard, Stranorlar .

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Lauralynn, Children’s Hospice c/o of Terence Mc Clintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings

The death has occurred in London of Johnnie Cullen, formerly of Dundoan, Downings. Private Service taking place in London followed by cremation. Family only at the request of the deceased.



