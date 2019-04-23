Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 23, 2019

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

- Ivan Leeper, England and formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

- Helen Flynn Mackey, London and formerly of Letterkenny

- Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop

- Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan

- Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad

- Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

- Helen Flynn Mackey, Letterkenny

- Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

- Ann Pastoor, née O’Neil, East Port, Ballyshannon

- Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen

- Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin

- Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O'Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am on Tuesday April 23rd.

Funeral Mass in St Columbas Church, Termon at 11am on Thursday April 25th, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey

The death occurred last September in Bristol, England of Ivan Leeper, formerly of Meenahorna, Welchtown, Ballybofey.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Friday, April 26 at 6pm in Stranorlar Graveyard.

Helen Flynn Mackey, London and formerly of Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Helen Flynn Mackey at Middlesborough Hospital, England and formerly Letterkenny.

Helen's remains will be received to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny on Wednesday, April 24 at 5pm.

Reposing overnight for Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday, April 25 to which all family and friends are welcome.

Interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwall.

All enquiries to Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop

The death has occurred of Edward Gallagher, Millfarm, Doneyloop.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, April 25 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The house is private please at the request of the deceased.



Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Roberta Simms, Portlean, Kilmacrennan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service in Leitir Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Oncology Day Services, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad

The has occurred at the Ramelton Nursing Unit of Kenneth Moore, Umricam, Ballyherrin, Fanad.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.

House strictly private.

Enquries to Mc Ateer Funeral Directors, Fanad.

Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon

The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Charlie Gallagher, Doon Well, Doon, Termon.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 11am on Tuesday, April 23.

Funeral Mass in St Columbas Church, Termon at 11am on Thursday April 25, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Helen Flynn Mackey, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Middlesbrough Hospital (UK) of Helen Flynn Mackey (Ruth Marks), formerly Letterkenny.

Helen's remains will be received into St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, Donegal at 5pm on Wednesday April 24, reposing overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday, followed by interment in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at her residence of Nora Grimes, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at her late residence on Wednesday from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by burial in the Abbey Cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Enquiries to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on 071 98 51744.

Ann Pastoor, née O’Neil, East Port, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Sheil hospital, Ballyshannon after a short illness of Ann Pastoor, née O’Neil, East Port. Sister of Cait Askin, Owenore O’Neil and the late Joe O’Neil. Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday between 4pm and 9pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon at St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon with burial afterwards at the adjoinging cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund or Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit, c/o John McGee and Sons Funeral Directors.

Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen

The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny of Judy O’Donnell The Cottages, Drumkeen.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am for 11am Funeral Mass in St Patricks Church, Drumkeen.

Burial afterwards in Convoy Old Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm until 10am

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Flowers to St Eunan’s Nursing Home c/o any family member

Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin

The death has taken place of Margaret Maloney, Aughera, Teelin at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs.

Her remains will be removed today at 2pm from Harbour Lights to her late residence at Aughera, reposing there until Wednesday morning.

Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Columbus Church, Carrick on Wednesday with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm each night until 10am.

Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O'Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Sally Kearney née Coyle, 4 O'Nolan Park, Strabane and formerly of Falcarragh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.