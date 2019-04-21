Funeral held of popular Gaoth Dobhair woman who lived life to the full

The death occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny on Saturday, March 30 of Bridget Jordan, Meenacuing, Gaoth Dobhair.

Born on June 9, 1930 she was a daughter of the late Jimmy John Mhiley Ferry, Meenacuing and Annie (née Roarty) who hailed from Dunlewey.

Bridget spent a considerable part of her life living in Glasgow and she married Jack Jordan and reared a family of three sons and two daughters. She was predeceased in April, 2009 by her husband, Jack, and sadly her son, John died in February, 2018.

Her remains reposed at her home in Meenacuing on Sunday, March 31 and April 1.

Bridget was a life-long supporter of Glasgow Celtic. She frequently went to Parkhead and in later years she watched all their games on television.

She enjoyed life to the full and had touched the lives of so many people down through the years. She was a woman who was known for her great humour and wit and always saw the good in others.

She loved socialising and was the people’s person.



Good life

She lived a good life and loved travelling having made a trip to Australia and Holland when she was aged in her eighties.

She worked in Glasgow over 30 years and she and her late husband returned to live in Meenacuing some years back. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and the children were the great love of her life.

Her friends were also very important to her.

She had a deep and profound faith and made a number of pilgrimages to Lourdes.

Her concelebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Tuesday, April 2.

The main celebrant of the Mass was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirm. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

Her interment took place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

She was predeceased by her husband, Jack and son, John. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Séamus (Oisín), John and Patrick and by her sister, Madge Mangan.

She is survived by two sons, Frank and James, daughters, Angela and Anne, grand-children, one great grand child, in-laws, brother, Danny Ferry (Fanaboy, Gortahork) and two sisters, Ellen O’Dwyer, (Ballina, Falcarragh) and Tess Gallagher (Meenacuing/Scotland), relatives and friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.