Deaths in Donegal - Saturday, April 20

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Michael Scanlon, Gortcally, Kerrykeel and formerly of London

- Vincent Clafferty, 19A Cornmill Avenue, Millfield, Buncrana



- John Duddy, The Station, Railway Road, St Johnston

- Elizabeth Slevin, Old Town, Letterkenny, and Drumkeen

- Mary Coyle, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

- Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formerly of Marion Park, Buncrana

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

Michael Scanlon, Gortcally, Kerrykeel and formally of London



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Scanlon, Gortcally, Kerrykeel and formerly of London.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and rosary each night at 9pm.

Vincent Clafferty, 19A Cornmill Avenue, Millfield, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Vincent Clafferty, 19A Cornmill Avenue, Millfield, Buncrana.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Duddy, The Station, Railway Road, St Johnston



The death has taken place at his home of John Duddy, The Station, Railway Road, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his home

Funeral from there on Sunday at 1.20pm for Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, son, brothers, sister and family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul.

Elizabeth Slevin, Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen



The death has occurred in Glasgow after a short illness of Elizabeth Slevin, formerly of Old Town, Letterkenny and Drumkeen.

Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Cardonald, Glasgow on Tuesday, April 23 at 10am to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Bellahouston, Glasgow.

All enquiries to Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors, Glasgow

Mary Coyle, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh



The death has taken place at her home of Mary Coyle, Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday going to St Finian’s Church Falcarragh for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A one-way traffic system is in operation entering at Carrowcannon and exiting at Ballintemple

Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formerly of Marion Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Palm Beach, Florida of Nora Wojtusiak Nee O’Hara, formerly of Marion Park, Buncrana on April 15, 2019.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in St Eunan's Nursing Home of Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at his father's house in Carrickfinn.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.