Great sadness as Willie Gorman who was known 'far and near' in Donegal is laid to rest

Large numbers of people were present at the funeral of Willie Gorman, Main Street, Laghey this morning (Thursday) in St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra.

Willie was exceptionally well-known and respected not alone in Laghey but in the whole south Donegal area where he spent many decades providing artificial insemination services for cattle farmers.

“The service he provided was in high demand in the 1970s when farmers had a small number of cattle and no bull on their farms,” said a member of the farming community.

“During that time many farms only held a small number of cows and buying a bull would be difficult to justify.

“The work that Willie carried out was a service which was essential to farmers.”

Willie travelled across the entire region providing the service which helped secure the future of many small farms.

Willie worked part-time as a farmer and he had a great knowledge of the industry. Willie had a farm on the edge of Laghey village.

His wisdom and knowledge was often sought by local farmers over the years, and Willie was found to be liberal and generous with his knowledge.

A member of the farming community in south Donegal said: “He worked with cattle for many long years.”

He described Willie as “a gentleman who was calm, a man who was understanding” and a man who was exceptionally well respected within the farming community.

“He was a pillar of society,” he said.

He added that Willie was in great health and was quite active in later years driving his car up until recent years.

“He worked full-time across south Donegal. He was well known throughout this area by members of the farming community. He was a very important part of the farming community in south Donegal,” he said.

Willie will be sadly missed by his family, his large circle of friends, many members of the farming community and all those who knew him.

Recently predeceased by his wife Ann, also predeceased by his son Edmund, Willie is survived by sons Malachy, Gerry, Paul and daughter Jacqueline.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhíl.