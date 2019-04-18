Deaths in Donegal, Thursday morning, April 18

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon

- Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and Killybegs

- Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

- Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

- Mickey O'Donnell, Clonmany

- Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

- George Herbert Baskin Castlederg and Ardara

- Willie Gorman, Main Street, Laghey

- Catherine Mahoney, (née Mc Hugh) Killult, Falcarragh and London

- Donagh McBride, Legnahoorey, Kilmacrenan

- Colm Fletcher, 107 Nailors Row, Buncrana

- Bridie Barber, 14 St Egney’s Terrace, Buncrana

- Packie Kennedy, Carricakaleeve, Ardara

Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Sheelagh Greene, Edmonton, London and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, suddenly at her home in her 75th year. Predeceased by her partner, Chris, by her parents Robin and Alice and by her sister Patricia. Deeply missed by her siblings, Niall, Arthur and Deirdre, by her sisters-in-law Nuala and Patricia and her brothers-in-law Sidney and Bob, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends in London and Ireland. Funeral arrangements later.

Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and Killybegs

The death has taken place of Eugene McGuinness, Benbulben Lodge, Sligo and formerly of Portnacross, Killybegs.

Reposing at his brother Martin's residence, Portnacross on Thursday, April 18 from 11am to 11pm.

Removal on Friday, April 19 at 11.30am to St Mary's Church, Killybegs for service at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred in St Eunan's Nursing Home of Tony Gallagher, Leabgarrow, Arranmore Island.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral home from 11am on Thursday, April 18 with removal at 11.30am going for the 12 noon Ferry to Arranmore Island where he will repose at his late residence.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Shaun McDevitt, Carrickfinn, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing at his father's house in Carrickfinn from 10am on Thursday, April 18.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral service on Saturday, April 20 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director



Mickey O'Donnell (Oine) Clara, Isle Of Doagh, Clonmany



The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home Buncrana of Mickey O'Donnell (Oine) Clara, Isle Of Doagh, Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Ann and son-in-law Eugene at Clara, Isle Of Doagh.

Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Service at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am.

Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Laura Gallagher (Brennan), Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Rosary tonight at 9pm.

Service on Good Friday at 11am in St Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Lettermacaward.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

A one-way system will be in operation from Jim Gallagher's Oyster Factory to Cloughwally School.

George Herbert Baskin, Strabane Road, Castlederg, Tyrone and Ardara

The death has occurred of George Herbert Baskin, Strabane Road, Castlederg, Tyrone and Ardara.

Remains are reposing at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Doreen, 16A Learmore Road, Castlederg.

Funeral from there on Thursday, April 18 at 1.30pm for Service at 2pm in Castlederg Elim Church. Interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Faith Mission in Ireland or Dementia U.K. c/o Noel Baskin. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Willie Gorman, Main Street, Laghey

The death has taken place of Willie Gorman, Main Street, Laghey.

Remains arrived last night to Saint Bridget's Church, Ballintra.

Funeral this Thursday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo University Hospital c/o Martin Gallagher Funeral Director, Laghey. House strictly private please.

Catherine Mahoney, (née McHugh) Killult, Falcarragh and London

The death has occurred suddenly in Letterkenny university hospital of Catherine Mahoney, née Mc Hugh, Killult, Falcarragh and London.

Catherine's remains are reposing at her home in Magheraroarty, Gortahork with Rosary nightly at 10pm.

Removal from her home on Thursday, April 18 going to Christ the King Church, Gortahork for funeral service at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Car parking is available at John McGinley Buses, with a shuttle bus operating from there to and from the wake-house.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Donagh McBride, Legnahoorey, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Donagh McBride, Legnahoorey, Kilmacrennan, son of Paul and Feena McBride.

Donagh will repose at the family home from 12 noon until 5pm on Wednesday, April 17.

Mass of the Angels will take place at 12 noon on Holy Thursday, April 18, in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan.

Family flowers only please.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Colm Fletcher, 107 Nailors Row, Buncrana

The death has taken place at the Buncrana Community Hospital of Colm Fletcher, 107 Nailors Row, Buncrana, and formerly of Duck Row, Buncrana.

Removal from his home on Thursday, April 18 at 1.15pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridie Barber, 14 St Egney’s Terrace, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Bridie Barber, 14 St Egney’s Terrace, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral leaving from there on Thursday, April 18 at 10.15am, going to St Mary’s Chapel, Cockhill for 11am ceremony with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Packie Kennedy, Carricakaleeve, Ardara

The death has occurred in the Harbour Lights Nursing Home of Packie Kennedy, Carricakaleeve, Ardara.

Funeral from his niece Brid McHugh's residence at Carrickacleeve, Ardara on Thursday, April 18 at 2.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for funeral liturgy at 3pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private this morning.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Harbour Lights Comfort Fund, c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification.