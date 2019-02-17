Deaths in Donegal, Sunday February 17

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ann Boyle, Bungosteen, Killybegs

- Maureen Cunningham, Kilcar

- Nuala Galligan, Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

- Nora McNulty, Creeslough

- Margaret Agnew, Newtowncunningham

- Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

- Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny



- Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

- Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

- Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

Ann Boyle, Bungosteen, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Ann Boyle, Bungosteen, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements later.

Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Maureen Cunningham, Farr, Straleel, Kilcar.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from her home on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Lung Foundation or Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Nuala Galligan, Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Nuala Galligan, Duncarbery, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim. At the North West Hospice, Sligo, after a short illness. Remains will be reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 1pm to 6pm. Removal on Monday to St. Patricks Church, Tullaghan for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards to Kinlough Cemtery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Nora McNulty, nee Barrett, 53 Massinass, Creeslough and formerly Belmulet, Co. Mayo

The death has occurred of Nora McNulty, nee Barrett, 53 Massinass, Creeslough and formerly Belmulet, Co. Mayo.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence at Massinass.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret Agnew, Bogay House, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Agnew, Bogay House, Newtowncunningham.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased, except on the day of the funeral.

Funeral service at her residence on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in the family plot.

Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham

The death occurred on Friday February 15 of Tony McCauley, Drumoghill, Manorcunningham.

Sadly missed by parents William and Mary, sisters Frances Browne, St. Johnston, Jacqueline McGee, Manorcunningham, Marie Stewart, Letterkenny, Breege Vance, St. Johnston, brothers Willie, Drumoghill and PJ, Letterkenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Remains reposing at his brother Willie McCauley’s residence, Drumoghill. Family and friends welcome.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill on Monday, February 18 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Good Morning Service Donegal c/o any family member.

Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Michael Duffy, 3 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral today, Sunday at 12 midday.

Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Enquiries to Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

The sudden death has occurred of Mark Doogan, 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Remains reposing at his home at 26 Cosh Locha, Gweedore Road, Dungloe.



Funeral Mass on Monday, February 18, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe.



Interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



House private to family and friends on morning of the funeral.

Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans

The sudden death has taken place of Joseph Duncan, Bready, Carrigans.

Funeral from his home on Sunday at 2.30pm for service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church at 3.15pm with burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Johnston Presbyterian Church Funds, c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.

Seamus (Con) Gallen, England and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Lowestoft, Suffolk, England of Seamus (Con) Gallen, formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification