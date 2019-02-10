Death notices for Donegal, Sunday evening, February 10

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anne Graglia, nee Flanagan known as Onzey, The Moorings, Church Road, Killybegs

- Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Anthony McLaughlin, Knockbrack, Malin

- Nellie McCahill, Ardconnell, Ardara

- Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

- May Sweeney, Kerrykeel

- Jimmy Doogan, Crolly

- John McGee, Pettigo

- Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

- Elizabeth Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny

Anne Graglia, nee Flanagan known as Onzey, The Moorings, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Anne Graglia, nee Flanagan known as Onzey, The Moorings, Church Road, Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Killybegs Community Hospital. Removal to St.Mary’s Church Killybegs on Monday evening for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Family Flowers only please. House private.

Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Felix Granaghan, 16 St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral services Bundoran on 0719841547.

Anthony McLaughlin, Knockbrack, Malin

The death has occurred of John Anthony McLaughlin, Knockbrack, Malin.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow morning, Monday, February 11th at 10.15am to St. Patrick’s Church, Auchaclay, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Nellie McCahill, Ardconnell, Ardara

The death has occurred at Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Nellie McCahill, Ardconnell, Ardara.

Her remains will repose at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield tomorrow evening, Monday, February 11 from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Removal at 6.30pm tomorrow evening, Monday February 11th to Church of the Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday morning, February 12th at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

The death has occurred of Gráinne Gallagher, Cashlings, Kilcar

Remains reposing at her home from 11am on Sunday. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, for 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

May Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel and Ballyconnell, Cavan

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of May Sweeney, Conlan, Kerrykeel, and formerly Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Jimmy Doogan, Crolly

The death has taken place at Falcarragh community hospital of Jimmy Doogan, Crolly. Wake tomorrow, Monday February 11th at his late residence from 12pm, removal from there on Wednesday morning, February 13th at 10.30am for 11am funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Chapel, Meenaweel with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

The death has taken place of John McGee, Ardnaglass, Pettigo. Remains reposing at the home of his sister Isobel Curran, Drumherriff, Pettigo.

Removal of remains on Sunday evening to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Philomena Dorrian, Saimer Drive, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at John McGee and Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 9pm with remains going to St. Joseph'ss Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon on Wednesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

House private please.

Elizabeth Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Elizabeth (Cassie) Clarke, Roughan, New Mills, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Service will take place on Monday in Conwal Parish Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only please, donations to Conwal Parish Church c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

Shuttle bus in place from Larkin's New Mills from 5pm until 10pm on both nights of the wake.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com Please include a contact number for verification