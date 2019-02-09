Donegal deaths, Saturday February 9

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggy Clancy Nee Gallagher, Frosses and Ardara

- Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- William Alexander “Lexie” McCay- Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad

- Daniel Callaghan, 44 Close Patrick, Malin Road, Carndonagh

- Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Brendan Mc Fadden, Moyra, Falcarragh

- Carmel Maloney, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Sligo

- Mena McGettigan, née Keeney, Mill Road, Glenties

- Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore

- Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties

Peggy Clancy Nee Gallagher, Frosses and Ardara

The death has occurred peacefully of Peggy Clancy Nee Gallagher; Drumatumpher, Frosses and formerly of Glengesh, Ardara, Co Donegal at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing at her home on Saturday from 12noon to 10pm.

Removal on Sunday for 10am funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with private cremation afterwards.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

House Private please on Sunday morning.

A one-way system will operate at the wake house. Entry to the wake house on Frosses/ Glenties Road, and exit on the Donegal/ Killybegs Road.

Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mausheen Elliott, nee Laughlin, 10 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral on Sunday at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

William Alexander “Lexie” McCay

The death has occurred of William Alexander “Lexie” McCay.

Funeral Service in Conwal Parish Church, Letterkenny, today Saturday, February 9 at 1 pm, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery.

Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eamonn Clinton, Glassagh, Fanad.

His remains are reposing at his home in Glassagh.

Requiem Mass will be held on Sunday at 2pm in St Mary’s Church Fanavolty with interment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Rosary tonight at 9pm

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Enquiries to McAteer Funeral Directors.

Daniel Callaghan, 44 Close Patrick, Malin Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Daniel Callaghan, 44 Close Patrick, Malin Road, Carndonagh.

Funeral Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Saturday February 9 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Charlie Gallagher, Upper Keeldrum, Gortahork.

Removal from his niece Maureen's house in Lower Keeldrum to Christ the King Church Gortahork on Saturday for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Family time from after the Rosary until 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Brendan Mc Fadden, Moyra, Falcarragh

The death has taken place of Brendan McFadden, Moyra, Falcarragh.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday, February 9 to St. Finian’s Church Falcarragh for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Mc Clafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Carmel Maloney, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Sligo

The death has taken place of Carmel Maloney, Loughros Point, Ardara and formerly of Maugherow, County Sligo.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday afternoon, February 9 at 12.15 to the Church Of The Holy Family Ardara for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Mena McGettigan, née Keeney, Mill Road, Glenties

The death has taken place of Mena McGettigan, née Keeney, Mill Road, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 9 at 2pm in St Conal’s Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time today, the day of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Glenties Dementia Day Care, c/o any family member.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors.

Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Frances Coyle, Glasgow and formerly of Glasserchoo, Gweedore.

Funeral Mass at St Colmcille's Church, Knockfolaon this Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Ards Friary Restoration Fund c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Directors.

Rosary tonight at 9pm; House private from after the rosary until 10am.

Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties

The death has occurred of Bridie McHugh, Carntullagh, Bruckless and formerly of Derries, Glenties.

Remains reposing today from 5pm to 10pm at the home of her daughter Marguerite and son in law Donal McLoone, Glenties and on Friday from 12noon to 10pm. Removal this Saturday morning from the home of her daughter Marguerite and son in law Donal McLoone, Glentiesat 10am going to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm and on Friday at 10pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director.

